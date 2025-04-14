In my last article on Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSF) I emphasized how solid this company was and how much it was undervalued compared to its fair value. Towards the end, I briefly mentioned the possibility of buying
Prada Buys Versace From Capri: Who Gains The Most?
Summary
- Prada S.p.A.'s acquisition of Versace for $1.37 billion is a strategic move, capitalizing on market conditions to buy an undervalued brand with high potential.
- Capri Holdings sells Versace at a loss but benefits by reducing debt and focusing on its core brand, Michael Kors.
- Prada's competent management and diversified portfolio position PRDSF well to rejuvenate Versace, despite initial operating income challenges.
- The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, could elevate Prada's status in high fashion, while CPRI strengthens its financial stability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PRDSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.