S&P 500 Plows Through Rough Waves Of Volatility
Summary
- The S&P 500 closed at 5,371.96, up almost 5.9% from where it closed out the preceding week.
- With tariff-related news events starting to somewhat settle down, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to project the Fed will hold off on cutting the Federal Funds Rate until the conclusion of its 18 June.
- Looking forward, we’ve reached a period in which the dividend futures-based model’s projections will be skewed by the echoes of past volatility in stock prices.
