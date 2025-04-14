Property and Casualty insurer in the Northeastern US, Kingstone (NASDAQ:KINS) has been a rare stable stock unaffected by the recent turmoil in equity markets. The stock has a lot of intrinsic value, a deep value buy for a high-risk reward profile, fundamentally
Kingstone: Clean Turnaround But A Lot Of Value Already Priced In
Summary
- Kingstone's turnaround in 2024, driven by the Kingstone 3.0 strategy, resulted in $18.4m profit, improved EPS, and a 27% RoE.
- Significant cost reductions and underwriting discipline have strengthened Kingstone's balance sheet.
- Valuation has increased from a deep discount to a forward P/B ratio of 2.35, making it less attractive for new deep-value investors.
- Recommend a "Hold" for existing investors due to improved fundamentals and potential acquisition interest; new investors should consider small exposure based on risk appetite.
