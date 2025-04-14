The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was above 60 last Monday morning. Fear gripped global markets, eventually leading to a selling spree in Treasurys along with equities. That all changed, at least for the moment, on Wednesday when President Trump
SPLV: 2025 Alpha, But There's A Price To Pay
Summary
- The SPLV ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, with a 2% gain and 600 basis points of alpha since my 2024 analysis, justifying my hold rating.
- SPLV's portfolio focuses on low-volatility large-cap stocks, with Financials and Utilities as top sectors, and a low 10.3% in Information Technology.
- Despite the strong performance, SPLV's high P/E ratio of 21.2x and mixed technical indicators, including RSI momentum, warrant a cautious hold stance.
- Seasonal trends favor SPLV from March to August, but September is historically weak; long-term support is between $65 and $67, with $75 as resistance.
