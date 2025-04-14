Oracle: Thank The Meltdown For The Buying Opportunity - Risks Remain (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Oracle's much-needed correction is finally here, bringing the stock back to earth after the Stargate-induced rally and the market's over-exuberance surrounding the AI boom.
  • With ORCL stock now trading (somewhat) nearer to historical trends and its peers, its high-growth investment thesis is more compelling as the management guides double digits cloud growth opportunities.
  • Readers must note the robust tailwinds arising from the Stargate project from H2'26 onwards, with it triggering an accelerated growth profile in the second half of the decade.
  • Even so, our upgraded buy rating comes with numerous risks attached, particularly its deteriorating balance sheet, cancelled federal contracts, and elongated SaaS sales cycle.
  • We shall further discuss in detail.

Stock market crash

ORCL Is Finally More Compelling After The Much-Needed Correction, Albeit With Notable Risks

We previously covered Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in January 2025, discussing how it had been a beneficiary of the ongoing generative AI boom, as observed in the double

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

