AMD: Better Positioned Than Nvidia To Face Tariffs As AI Becomes Commodity
Summary
- Nvidia's stock has dropped 19.5% since my January 30 thesis, the downside induced mostly by the release of China's DeepSeek-R1 AI model and accelerated by reciprocity tariffs.
- This should accelerate GPU commoditization, benefiting competitors like GPU commoditization. That, as well as the inflationary effects of tariffs, should favor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., which is also more diversified.
- Emerging open-source LLMs should also lead to changing AI economics, especially with tariffs and export restrictions in play.
- Long-term, tariffs may further accelerate the commoditization of GPUs, reshaping the AI infrastructure landscape.
- AMD, with its more diversified product revenue and lower China exposure, is better positioned to navigate a post-tariff world.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.