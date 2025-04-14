Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a stock I've covered a couple of times, and both times I determined that it's a great company where the risk comes almost entirely from the price one pays for
Nvidia: Still A Little Pricey, But Close To Fair Value
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation is a strong company, where investment risk mostly hinges on the entry price.
- Recent breakthroughs from DeepSeek and concerns over Trump tariffs have caused some to doubt Nvidia's growth.
- Q4 earnings call revealed the strength of Nvidia's technology and ability to stay relevant for the foreseeable future.
- The bigger concern is further into the future, where breakthroughs like quantum computing could impact the GPU, just as the GPU did with the CPU.
