BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) benefited from surging delivery volumes in March and in the first-quarter as the company's EV products remain highly popular, both in China and abroad. The world’s biggest electric vehicle, or EV, company
BYD Company: A Better Bet Than Tesla
Summary
- BYD Company Limited saw a significant rebound in deliveries in March, with 377,420 new energy vehicles sold, marking a 24.8% year-over-year growth.
- The company projects Q1 '25 earnings of 8.5-10.0B Chinese Yuan, expecting profits to surge between 86% and 119% year-over-year.
- While BYD's deliveries in Q1 surged, Tesla's dropped, positioning BYD as the leading, large-cap EV growth play for investors.
- BYDDF stock is valued at a price-to-revenue ratio of 0.86X, making it the cheapest large-cap EV play, with strong profitability and one of the highest gross margins.
- Despite risks like tariff wars and governance concerns, BYD's scale, profitability, and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment in the EV market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDF, TSLA, NIO, LI, RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.