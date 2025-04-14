Preliminary estimates show that the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment for the US plunged to 50.8 in April - below forecasts of 54.5 - and the lowest level since June 2022. Consumer sentiment has fallen 40% since November 2024 (below since 1970, courtesy of The Financial
Rough Ride Exacting A Toll
Summary
- Preliminary estimates show that the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment for the US plunged to 50.8 in April.
- According to the Bank of Canada’s Q1 Business Outlook Survey, business investment and hiring intentions have weakened considerably, with employment plans falling below pandemic-era lows.
- New Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said his office is focused on extending the term of the Federal debt to lower interest costs and extend payback periods.
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.