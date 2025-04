Distillate Capital Partners was founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tom Cole, Matt Swanson, and Jay Beidler. Using this modern approach, Distillate assembles portfolios that are meaningfully different than traditional processes and more relevant for today’s asset-light economy. The firm is 100% employee-owned and the partners are significantly invested alongside their clients. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Distillate Capital Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Distillate Capital Partners' official channels.