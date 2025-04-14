Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SVNDY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call April 9, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshimichi Maruyama - CFO and Managing Executive Officer

Stephen Dacus - CEO

Stanley Reynolds - President

Fumihiko Nagamatsu - President of 7-Eleven International LLC

I'm Steve Dacus. Good afternoon to all of you, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. As I've been nominated, by the Board, as our next CEO, I thought I would take this opportunity to talk a bit about my priorities and the path forward for the company.

I've had the good fortune to work for some great retailers around the world, including in Japan and The U.S. These are companies that are both iconic and dominant in their space, and they're continuing to grow far faster than their competitors. I've learned a few things that have helped to shape my thinking about how to win in retail, and how to increase value for both customers and shareholders. And I wanted to share my thoughts with you today, as this will inform how I approach my new role.

So first allow me to share my thoughts regarding, where we are today. 7-Eleven is an iconic brand, and it's the leading convenience brand in both North America and Japan. We got here in part, because our team are great merchants and innovators. Our team are humble, and they're focused on delighting our customers. That customer focus is directly responsible for our culture of innovation. The proof is in the data. Our ASPD, average per store day merchandise sales, are between 20% and 30% higher than our key competitors in both Japan and North America. Our customers are responding to the innovation our merchants and operators are bringing to our stores. I believe this is our biggest competitive advantage, and it's a really important one.