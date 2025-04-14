Thermo Fisher Scientific And Its Real Value

Grant Gigliotti
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific shows strong fundamentals, consistent earnings growth, and solid financial health, making it a viable long-term investment.
  • TMO's recent product expansion, including the breakthrough Krios 5 Cryo-TEM technology, is expected to drive future growth and support earnings.
  • Valuation metrics indicate TMO is currently undervalued.
  • Despite potential short-term volatility, TMO's historical performance and industry position suggest a promising annual return of around 10% for patient investors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Good Stocks@Bargain Prices. Learn More »

Scientist doing a test in a laboratory muffle in which a sample is calcined in a ceramic crucible. Selective focus

Francisco Javier Ortiz Marzo/iStock via Getty Images

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), a leading pharmaceutical company in the healthcare sector, is dedicated to accelerating life sciences research and boosting patient health through its life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. 

This article was written by

Grant Gigliotti
4.5K Followers

Grant Gigliotti is the founder of Beat The Market Analyzer, a leading value investing stock software and has been an active investor for 20+ years. He focuses on the value investing strategies of Warren Buffett to find good companies at bargain prices. He aims to show you how he buys good companies with strong fundamentals at large discounts from their intrinsic value.

Grant is the leader of the investing group Good Stocks@Bargain Prices where he offers subscribers: daily stock analysis, alerts for what he’s buying/selling, a regular newsletter, weekly summaries, a watch list, and chat to answer questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News