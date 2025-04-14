AMD: Brutal Sell-Off Likely Will Be Reversed
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has underperformed this year, in part due to tariff fears, but is poised for a massive upswing with new AI accelerators like the Instinct MI350 ready to launch.
- Despite a 43% drop in valuation in the last year, AMD's Data Center revenues have surged, making the chip stock highly attractive as a long-term investment.
- AMD's Data Center business now represents 50% of total revenue, and Instinct-driven growth should be a major catalyst for growth. Analysts expect 50% Q1 2025 earnings growth Y/Y.
- AMD's shares are a steal at $93, with 42% EPS growth expected this year. Shares are trading at a 15X forward P/E ratio, about half the longer term average.
- Risks include potential tariffs on chip exports to China and weak uptake of the Instinct MI350 AI accelerator.
