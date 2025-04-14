Freeport-McMoRan: Capitalizing On The Commodity Supercycle

Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is poised to benefit from the ongoing gold and copper supercycles, driven by rising commodity prices and strong demand.
  • Gold prices have surged from $2,700 to $3,200 per oz, with further growth expected, boosting Freeport-McMoRan's profitability.
  • Copper demand is set to rise due to electrification, 5G, and AI trends, while supply constraints will drive prices higher.
  • Freeport-McMoRan's extensive asset portfolio, including the Grasberg district, positions FCX stock well to capitalize on these favorable market conditions.

Worker with copper cable reels in cable factory

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a leading international metals company that mines and sells copper, gold, and molybdenum. Their portfolio includes assets in Indonesia, North America, and South America. Their Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia is one of the world's

I believe in fundamental analysis and disciplined market research. I have strong quant background with a Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara) in model predictive control and an MBA (Jones School of Business, Rice University). My primary focus is to identify 1) small cap companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, 2) large cap companies going through temporary set-backs, and 3) stable companies with solid dividend yields and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

