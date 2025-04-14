Rivian: All Eyes On Gross Margin For Upcoming Earnings
Summary
- Rivian’s upcoming quarterly earnings should give good insight about the potential of future margin and revenue expansion.
- Rivian recently announced first quarter deliveries of 8,640 which was a 36% YoY decline but above the consensus analyst's estimate of 8,200.
- The trade war and brand backlash for Tesla could increase significantly over the next few months, which should help Rivian build a better growth momentum.
- Rivian has enough cash buffer to absorb any near-term headwinds, and this puts it in a better spot than many other bigger automakers.
- The stock is trading at only 0.63 times the sales estimate for fiscal year ending Dec 2028, and good gross margin improvement could boost the forward multiple.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.