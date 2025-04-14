The Thucydides Trap refers to the natural, inevitable disturbance that occurs when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power. The “Trap” is war. For now, it’s a trade war. Because most of our 78 million baby boomers are currently in the Retirement Risk Zone, they are
A Warning To Baby Boomers Regarding The U.S.-China Trade War And Interest Rates
Summary
- The U.S.-China trade war poses significant risks, especially for baby boomers in the Retirement Risk Zone, as China holds a stronger trade position.
- Fear is driving up intermediate-long term US bond prices, creating a rare U-shaped yield curve, indicating imminent economic uncertainty.
- The Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening and cessation of long-term bond purchases add to market volatility and potential inflation risks.
- Baby boomers should heed Sequence of Return Risk and consider protective measures to safeguard their retirement savings during these turbulent times.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.