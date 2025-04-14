April 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Summary

  • The cool inflation print - headline CPI negative at .1% and core at positive .1% - was driven by plunging oil prices and other volatile components, including lodging, airline fares, and used cars.
  • We expect earnings season will be a positive catalyst for the market as companies provide details on how they will cope with tariff increases.
  • We continue to be bullish on bonds with a 3.75% year-end yield target on the 10-year. The economy is slowing, and weakness in the US job market will likely force the Fed to cut three times this year.
  • We do not expect a US recession, as the economy is supported by the fact that the bond market has cut long-term rates for the Fed. Oil prices have dropped 14% this year, and tech spending is likely to remain strong.

Crystal ball, descending line graph and share prices

Adam Gault

Top Headlines from Commentary and Economic Outlook

  Headline CPI was negative at .1%, and core at positive .1%, with Y/Y headline dropping to 2.4% and core to 2.8%. The cool print was driven by plunging oil prices and other volatile components, including lodging, airline fares, and

This article was written by

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

