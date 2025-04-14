Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders, with CEO Elon Musk at the forefront, had quite bad months. Since mid-December 2024, the stock price has crashed by over 45%, leaving many investors tempted to increase or initiate positions in this business. Does it surprise me? Not
Tesla: Even More Bad News
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock price has plummeted over 45% since mid-December 2024, and I maintain a 'strong sell' rating due to further downside potential.
- Tesla is losing market share in both the U.S. and Europe, with declining sales in a growing EV market, which signifies losing market share.
- The U.S.-China trade war and tariffs risk is increasing Tesla's production costs and affecting its business operations, particularly in China.
- TSLA stock's valuation remains excessively high at ~46x forward-looking EV/EBITDA.
- Tesla doesn't deserve such a high valuation. Despite a substantial stock price fall, it remains overvalued and far from cheap.
