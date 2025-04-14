Saga Partners H2 2024 Investor Letter

Cunaplus_M.Faba

H2 2024 Results

During the second half of 2024, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) increased 52.2% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 9.5%.

The cumulative return since inception on January 1, 2017, for the Saga Portfolio is 259.2% net of fees compared to the S&P 500 Index of 204.7%. The annualized return since inception for the Saga Portfolio is 17.3% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 14.9%. Please check your individual statement as specific account returns may vary depending on the timing of any contributions throughout the period.

The Questionable Benefits of Frequent Updates and Interpretation of Results

This marks the 20th Saga Portfolio investor letter. When I started writing these letters in 2018, the goal was simple: to explain how I think about investing and to share what we own and why we own it. If someone else were managing my money, that is exactly what I would want to know.

That said, frequent updates can become distractions, shifting focus to short-term stock price movements rather than the fundamental drivers of long-term value. Most other investment strategies’ letters focus on what stock prices did in the past quarter. That is understandable—after all, the goal of investing is to grow wealth, and stock prices are the most immediate and visible way to track that progress. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that short-term stock price movements are unpredictable and rarely offer meaningful insight beyond the fact that more people either bought or sold shares during that period. A great business and a well-reasoned investment thesis typically do not change materially from year to year. As David Deutsch defines it, a good explanation is “hard to vary.”

The Saga Portfolio invests with an owner’s mindset because, in my view, that is the only rational way to invest. This naturally leads to low portfolio turnover. The best investments are typically left to compound over many years, provided they remain attractive, with changes only made when more compelling opportunities are discovered.

Given this approach and the fact that past investor letters have covered the Saga Portfolio’s philosophy in detail, I think an annual review of our core holdings is not only sufficient, but preferable. Going forward, I will write one annual investor letter after our core portfolio companies report their full-year fiscal results. However, I plan on sharing shorter, more frequent posts throughout the year on other topics that may be relevant or interesting.

Naturally, with less frequent portfolio updates and a consistent emphasis on focusing on the long term, an important question is: Over what time frame should we judge investment performance?

In my view, one-year portfolio returns are largely random. Over a five-year period, assuming the starting and ending points aren’t unusual periods, we should generally expect to outperform the market. However, if the Portfolio hasn’t outperformed over a 10-year period and there isn’t a good explanation for the underperformance besides “the market is perpetually wrong,” then allocating long-term capital to a simple S&P 500 index fund is likely a better choice.

There’s an interesting paradox in long-term investing: while we ultimately expect our stocks to appreciate over time, true long-term owners and net savers should prefer lower share prices in the short term, all else being equal. It’s similar to homeownership: rising home prices may increase your net worth on paper, but if you plan to buy a second home, lower home prices are in your best interest. Likewise, as long-term investors, we should welcome lower stock prices as opportunities rather than fearing them as setbacks. How one reacts to price declines is a good indicator of whether they are thinking like a business owner or merely speculating—hoping to sell at a higher price to the next buyer.

There’s a saying: understanding the problem is half the solution. Beating the market over the long-term is challenging—especially when managing other people’s money. Few stocks outperform the market over the long- term and building a portfolio of numerous undervalued businesses is inherently difficult. Many of the best opportunities initially look controversial, some will be volatile, and a few will inevitably disappoint. This is why most mutual funds rely on bucketed investing strategies with wide diversification. While this approach makes them more marketable as they appear “less risky,” it has not been a recipe for long-term outperformance, with few exceptions.

In this letter, I explain the challenges of investing in publicly traded stocks through the lens of a concept discussed in the last investor letter—the growth of knowledge. This concept continues to shape how I invest and manage the Saga Portfolio. I’ve included my latest thoughts on our core holdings in the appendix. It has updates on Carvana, Roku, Trupanion, The Trade Desk, our latest investment in Wise PLC, and a postmortem on Redfin’s recently announced sale to Rocket Mortgage. I expect future annual letters will primarily focus on company updates and any portfolio changes, while general investing topics will be shared separately throughout the year.

Business Fragility and the Resilience of Knowledge

History suggests businesses are inherently fragile. Most startups fail, few companies last more than a decade, and even the strongest firms have eventually been replaced. Why is this the case, and what does it mean for investing?

Resilience is the ability of a system to maintain itself despite changes in its environment. It is hard to come by because the laws of physics do not inherently preserve structures beyond their basic elements. In The Science of Can and Can’t, Chiara Marletto describes how resilience emerges in certain systems through catalysts—systems that drive reliable transformations without themselves changing in the process. While planetary orbits and subatomic interactions persist due to the unchanging laws of physics, complex structures—like living organisms, machines, or businesses—require an explanation beyond physical laws to maintain their form. That explanation is knowledge.

Knowledge is a unique kind of catalyst that enables repeatable transformations. Unlike physical catalysts, knowledge is abstract—it can be stored, transferred, and instantiated across different mediums (e.g. DNA, brains, computers, books, etc.). Knowledge is information that is useful in solving a problem. Because it is useful, it tends to perpetuate itself once embedded in a physical system. In this way, knowledge is resilient and can make systems more resilient as well.

For example, the genetic instructions in a specie’s DNA can survive across generations, while an animal's ability to heal from an injury is a form of resilience that inanimate objects like rocks lack. Similarly, businesses embed knowledge into their products, processes, and strategies to enhance longevity—whether through rust-proof coatings on cars, quality control checks, or customer surveys for feedback. Without knowledge, these complex systems would not exist.

There are two known processes for creating knowledge:

Biological evolution, which occurs through genetic variation and natural selection Human thought, which involves deliberate problem-solving through conjecture and criticism

Natural selection is slower and has limited reach because it is constrained by random mutations. Human-created knowledge, on the other hand, is explanatory, purposeful, and only limited by what is forbidden by the laws of physics. While no machine will ever travel faster than the speed of light, technological progress can continue to redefine what is possible, just as past societies would have viewed air travel or modern medicine as magic.

A corporation functions as an aggregator of resources, a more efficient way of coordinating people and capital to act as a catalyst for solving problems at scale. It facilitates repeatable transformations that create value. Take a car manufacturer: it starts with raw materials like steel, plastic, and rubber, applies a series of specialized processes, and produces a vehicle. What enables this transformation isn’t just the materials, but the embedded knowledge, the instructions, design, and know-how, that guide how those materials are shaped and assembled. It’s this combination of knowledge and resources that create wealth.

But if knowledge is resilient and businesses at their core are built on knowledge, why do most companies fail? The answer lies in two fundamental challenges:

Knowledge Can Be Copied

While difficult to create, knowledge is easy to replicate once created. Unlike biological evolution, where genetic adaptations spread only through reproduction, business knowledge can be copied instantly. In a free market, any profitable innovation attracts imitators, eroding excess returns. As a result, most businesses eventually earn just enough above subsistence levels to survive—until an economic shock or competitive shift wipes them out.

Companies can try to prevent their knowledge from being copied by:

Legal barriers: Patents, copyrights, or regulatory protections (e.g. AT&T’s former government-sanctioned monopoly)

Trade secrets: Proprietary knowledge kept confidential (e.g. Coca Cola’s secret formula)

Continuous reinvestment: Using accumulated knowledge to maintain a lead (e.g. Intel’s semiconductor advancements)

Other competitive advantages—like economies of scale, network effects, and switching costs—can also create barriers to entry and make replication difficult.

Consider Microsoft Windows. It remains the dominant PC operating system due to a combination of these competitive advantages. However, it’s worth noting that despite Microsoft’s expertise and dominance in PCs, it failed to capture leadership in smartphone operating systems, where Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android now dominate. This highlights an important point: competitive advantages in one domain do not automatically transfer to another, even with significant resources and motivation.

The Creation of New Knowledge

In nature, if the environment changes too rapidly for a species to adapt, it becomes extinct. The same is true in business. Imagine a world where animals were able to create explanatory knowledge and purposefully modify their DNA to evolve. The pace of biological change would accelerate dramatically. Any species failing to adapt would become obsolete.

That hypothetical world is the free market economy, where companies must continuously keep up with competitors’ knowledge to survive. A stable environment favors incumbents, but rapid shifts—driven by new knowledge—can render once dominant firms obsolete. Just as evolutionary adaptations may become ineffective when ecosystems change, businesses can struggle when technological breakthroughs redefine their industries.

Consider newspapers. For decades, the leading paper in a city thrived due to high barriers to entry, including economies of scale and network effects. However, the rise of the Internet transformed the landscape, making their physical production (printing presses) and distribution (delivery trucks) assets obsolete. Newspapers were suddenly forced to compete for readers’ attention on a global scale against digital platforms like Google and Facebook, leaving many struggling to survive.

Businesses only persist by continuously solving problems better than alternative solutions. While competitive advantages may provide temporary protection, history is full of once-dominant companies that declined by clinging to old knowledge.

Take Henry Ford, who revolutionized auto manufacturing with the moving assembly line, making the Model T an enormous success. Ford’s efficiency, achieved through process refinements and vertical integration, gave it a massive cost advantage that other car manufacturers initially struggled to replicate. From the 1910s through the 1920s, Ford was one of the most profitable companies in America. However, Ford’s reluctance to innovate beyond the initial breakthrough allowed General Motors to catch up. GM adopted many of Ford’s techniques but also introduced flexible manufacturing, allowing for greater customization without disrupting production. As consumer preferences shifted toward variety and personalization, GM overtook Ford as the industry leader in the 1930s.

The fragility of businesses is not a flaw of the market, it is a natural consequence of how knowledge works. There is no law of nature that states a company must fail, yet many do because they fail to adapt to a changing environment. A company can have a long history of success and strong cash flows today, but it becomes fragile if it clings to outdated processes, chases short-term profits over long-term value creation, or fails to take promising new technologies seriously.

Competitive advantages provide temporary protection, but true resilience comes from having error correcting mechanisms—systems that allow a company to continuously refine its knowledge, improve its technology, and enhance its value to customers. Ultimately, resilience is not about avoiding problems, it’s about being best equipped to solve them when they inevitably arise.

The Challenge of Investing

While building a resilient business is hard, investing presents a different challenge. The average half-life of a publicly traded stock is ~10 years, meaning half of all companies listing in 2014 had disappeared from the market by 2024, often due to acquisitions or declining performance. Since 1980, over any given 10-year rolling period, around 85% of publicly traded stocks were either delisted or underperformed the S&P 500. Only about15% managed to outperform.

Why do most stocks underperform?

The primary reason many stocks underperform while only a few outperform lies in how the market tends to value businesses. In general, the market anchors a company’s valuation to its recent financial performance.

The job of the market is to evaluate opportunities and allocate resources efficiently. When it correctly assesses a business’s prospects, the stock price reflects its fair value, and is likely to generate average, market-like returns over its remaining life. This efficiency is beneficial for society because it directs capital to where it can be used most productively—to businesses solving problems people want most.

The challenge with assessing a business’s prospects is that the future depends on the creation of new knowledge, which is inherently unpredictable. If we knew the future knowledge that was to be created, then we would already have it available today. Therefore, it is impossible to know exactly what a company will earn in the future. Given this unpredictability, investors often rely on rules of thumb to value a company, the most common one being valuing companies based on recent financial results.

The problem with heuristics is that they are non-explanatory or are based on shallow explanations. Traditional valuation metrics extrapolate from recent results, assuming the past is a reliable predictor of the future. The philosopher Bertrand Russell illustrated the flaw in this kind of inductive reasoning with the story of a chicken: fed each morning, it comes to expect it will always be fed—until one day, it’s slaughtered. The chicken’s theory seemed to be supported right up until the day it didn’t. Similarly, while rules of thumb can be useful in certain contexts, they often rely on weak explanations rather than a deep understanding of a company’s long-term drivers of value.

Relying too heavily on past performance often overlooks the risk posed by future knowledge—new innovations or shifts that can render existing business models obsolete. This is one reason companies are frequently overvalued just before they are disrupted. If their initial valuations failed to anticipate the decline, they are likely to underperform the market. Even when investors recognize a company’s troubles—say, a struggling newspaper—and price the stock at a low multiple of recent earnings, it can still be overvalued if future prospects are worse than anticipated.

On the other hand, resilient companies that continue to innovate and solve increasingly important problems often defy traditional valuation metrics. A stock trading at 30 times earnings might seem expensive by conventional standards, but if the business has a long runway to scale a solution that is hard for others to replicate, it may in fact be undervalued.

Case Studies in Market Mispricing (Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN))

The charts below show how each company’s stock performed relative to the S&P 500 over any 10-year forward period in its history, with the 10-year forward internal rate of return (IRR) shown on the left axis. This reflects whether the stock outperformed or underperformed the S&P 500 when held for the subsequent decade. On the right axis, a key financial metric is included to provide a comparison of the company’s fundamental performance over time.

What stands out is that many of the best-performing stocks historically outperformed during periods when traditional valuation metrics failed to capture their full long-term potential—and stopped outperforming once current results more accurately reflected future performance, often as reinvestment opportunities diminished and growth slowed.

Berkshire Hathaway’s historical performance illustrates this concept well. Book value per share, compounded at ~20% over six decades. However, most of its outperformance occurred from the 1960s to the 1980s, with returns aligning more closely to the S&P 500 after the year 2000, when its growth slowed.

Walmart became one of the most successful retailers in history by developing a superior discount retailing model built on operational efficiency and supply chain innovation. Yet in its earlier years, the market remained skeptical of its low-margin, high-volume approach. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Walmart’s stock was consistently undervalued as traditional metrics failed to capture the scale and durability of its advantage. It wasn’t until the late 1990s, when reinvestment opportunities waned and growth slowed—that valuation metrics began to align more closely with its intrinsic value. From then on, the stock largely tracked the broader market.

Amazon, the more recent retail (and now data center) giant, presents another compelling example. It discovered an improved retail concept with e-commerce and then scaled that service across the country. Traditional valuation metrics based on recent financial performance consistently underestimated its potential. As a result, Amazon had one of the highest returning stocks over the last 30 years.

It is also worth noting that despite their exceptional long-term returns, these stocks often endured significant volatility and steep drawdowns. Amazon, for instance, experienced regular declines of more than 50%, including a staggering 95% drop during its early years.

Exceptional long-term returns are rarely smooth; they are often littered with periods of intense market skepticism and steep declines. However, in many cases, these companies were still undervalued even before any major price drawdowns. Investors who were able to hold onto their shares throughout the volatility were rewarded with attractive long-term returns. Trying to trade in and out of a stock of a company that one thinks is significantly undervalued based on guessing short-term stock price movements is more likely to hurt rather than help results.

Sam Walton expressed a similar sentiment in his autobiography Made in America, “I believe the folks who have done the best with Wal-Mart stock are those who have studied the company, who have understood our strengths and our management approach, and who, like me, have just decided to invest with us for the long run.”

Conclusion

Many investors seek a universal magic formula or pattern to identify undervalued stocks. However, history shows that no single heuristic—whether based on valuation multiples, margins, capital intensity, or growth rates— reliably predicts long-term outperformance. The top-performing stocks of one decade had no greater probability of outperforming in the next.

That’s because rational investing isn’t about blindly applying heuristics or extrapolating past data. It’s not about deterministic cause-and-effect relationships. It’s about developing a good explanatory framework—one that begins with understanding the problems people are trying to solve, the range of solutions available, and how a company fits into that landscape. It involves studying how a business creates value, its resilience, competitive advantages, scalability, and why the market might be misjudging it. While predictions may be a byproduct of deep understanding, without a good explanatory framework, expectations about the future are meaningless.

More often than not, this process results in no actionable investment ideas because a compelling explanation fails to emerge. The investing process is about generating potential ideas and then trying to disprove them. The few ideas that can survive that scrutiny are the ones worth investing in. Even when a strong case for undervaluation exists, success is never guaranteed. Better explanations guide better decision-making, but certainty about the future is never attainable because it will always be inherently unpredictable.

This approach leads to a simple strategy: invest in the most compelling opportunities as if we had to own them for their remaining life. It shifts the focus from guessing short-term stock price movements to understanding the core drivers of long-term value creation. As a result, the Saga Portfolio often owns companies that might appear unconventional or even controversial at first glance, and may experience greater volatility (2022, anyone?). But over time, I expect these businesses, as a group, to compound value faster than the broader market.

As always, it is a privilege to manage your capital. The success of the Saga Portfolio depends on an investor base that is aligned and committed to the long-term—a mindset that is essential for navigating the market’s inevitable ups and downs.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or comments.

Sincerely,

Joe Frankenfield