Blackstone: Top Pick In Alternative Managers
Summary
- Blackstone's diversified private markets platform and leading position in the industry make it a compelling buy, especially given the current attractive valuation and 4.5% dividend yield.
- The firm’s fee-earning AUM provides a stable revenue floor, ensuring dependable earnings even during market downturns, with significant growth potential in the private wealth channel.
- Despite recent market challenges, Blackstone's historical performance outpaces the S&P 500, making it a proven winner with a strong track record of delivering attractive returns.
- Upcoming earnings and management commentary will be crucial for gauging future growth, particularly regarding AUM growth, fundraising, and capital deployment.
