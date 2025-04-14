Harmony Gold Mining: Amazing Future With Rising Gold Price

Alberto Abaterusso
1.83K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock is rated "Hold" due to high stock prices and limited upside potential despite strong gold price-driven performance.
  • HMY's profitability and growth prospects have improved significantly due to rising gold prices, leading to a strategic shift towards a balanced gold-copper portfolio.
  • The company boasts strong liquidity and financial health, with substantial cash reserves and a promising copper production project in Queensland, Australia, starting in 2029.
  • Investors are advised to hold positions and wait for a price dip, as current HMY stock levels are high and further upside is limited.

Gold value

ericsphotography

A Hold Rating for shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

This analysis suggests a “Hold” rating on NYSE-listed shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in line with our previous article dated November 12, 2024.

Since

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.83K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News