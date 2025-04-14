The recent announcement of President Trump's reciprocal tariff pause for all nations, except China, reveals the U.S. administration's strategic effort at economic containment of China. The move signals a deeper geopolitical alignment between major democratic economies, including the EU, ASEAN, India, and others, into
Buy The Market's Fear Because It Doesn't See The Endgame
Summary
- The U.S.-led tariff strategy signals a shift toward value-based globalization, isolating China via a new democratic trade bloc.
- Supply chains are rerouting; equities with allied exposure are set to outperform.
- The market misreads the moment—this is not deglobalization but realignment; alpha lies in early positioning.
