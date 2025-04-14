Rush to stock up on groceries has hit Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as pandemic like fears of empty or costlier Walmart shelves are doing the rounds. But should investors flock to WMT shares, particularly as an opportunity
A Peer Comparison For Walmart: Valuation Keeps It A Hold
Summary
- Walmart's strong financials, excellent debt-to-equity ratio, and robust free cash flow history make it a resilient investment, especially in a tariff-impacted market.
- Despite its brick-and-mortar focus, Walmart's digital transformation, ecommerce enhancements, and global expansion, positions it well for future growth.
- Amazon's diverse business lines and tech potential offer greater value unlocking compared to Walmart, making Amazon a "Buy" while Walmart remains a "Hold".
- Walmart's valuation hasn't corrected significantly; I recommend holding until further correction or more favorable entry points for new investments.87.
