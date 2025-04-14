Knorr-Bremse Stock: Glad I Sold Some Before The Dip, Looking At 2025

Wolf Report
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • Knorr-Bremse AG, a leading braking system manufacturer, has strong fundamentals, an A-rated balance sheet, and a well-covered dividend, making it a solid investment.
  • I sold 30% of my stake due to macroeconomic concerns but plan to reinvest, as the company's future outlook remains positive with significant earnings potential.
  • The company's efficiency improvements, high demand in rail segments, and strategic sales and acquisitions support a price target increase to €103/share.
  • Despite some forecast uncertainties, KNRRY stock's historical P/E average and strong order book justify a "Buy" rating with an expected annualized RoR of 20%+.

Knorr-Bremse Building in Berlin

Felix Geringswald

Dear readers/followers,

This article is going to be about an update for Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCPK:KNRRY), a braking system company that I have been reviewing and investing in for about a year. I will make the case that if

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report
34.12K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KNRRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KNRRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNRRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNRRY
--
KNBHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News