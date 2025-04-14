There was a near-record number of job layoff announcements during the month of March, according to the labor research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. There was a total of 275,240 layoff announcements last month. The level of layoffs was eclipsed once
The Fog Of Tariffs
Summary
- The hard economic data is still strong, and the inflation data is too high for pre-emptive rate cuts to occur.
- Even though tariffs virtually guarantee that a recession will happen sooner rather than later, they also push prices significantly higher. Inflation is projected to rise even faster than the current 3% pace.
- The stock market plunged. But are stocks cheap now after this retreat? The S&P 500 is trading at 20x next year’s 7 percent projected earnings growth. That is a rich multiple on an earnings growth rate that will most likely never happen.
- Tariffs are taxes. When you combine the tax hike with a falling labor force, the end of government stimulus, reduced liquidity, and a reverse wealth effect, you get an expedited and intensifying economic contraction.
Michael Pento is the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies (PPS). PPS is a registered investment advisory firm that provides money management services and research for individual and institutional clients. Michael is a well-established specialist in markets and economics and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, FOX, and many other international media outlets. In addition to his recently published book The Coming Bond Market Collapse, his market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He also acts as a financial columnist for Forbes, Contributor to thestreet.com, and is a blogger at the Huffington Post. Prior to starting PPS, Michael served as a senior economist and vice president of the managed products division of Euro Pacific Capital. There, he also led an external sales division that marketed their managed products to outside broker-dealers and registered investment advisers. Additionally, Michael has worked at an investment advisory firm, where he helped create exchange-traded funds and unit investment trusts that were sold throughout Wall Street. Earlier in his career, he spent two years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He has carried series 7, 63, 65, 55, and life and health insurance licenses. Michael Pento graduated from Rowan University in 1991.