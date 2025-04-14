M&T Bank: First Signs Of Some Weakening In Regional Banks

Summary

  • M&T Bank Corporation's Q1 earnings missed expectations with net income of $584 million, or $3.32 per share, and a decline in key metrics like deposits and loans.
  • Net interest income and non-interest income both fell from Q4, with total deposits dropping to $161.2 billion and total loans slightly down to $134.8 billion.
  • Asset quality improved with lower provisions for credit losses and reduced non-accrual loans, but efficiency and return metrics softened, leading to a trimmed 2025 outlook.
  • Despite challenges, MTB stock remains a quality hold with an increased dividend yield, though we remain cautious due to reduced net interest income expectations and potential Q2 risks.
  • First signs of weakening are evident.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

We continue coverage of regional bank Q1 earnings season today with M&T Bank Corporation (MTB). As a reminder, this one is one of the larger regional banks that we cover. The

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

