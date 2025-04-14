RTX Corporation: A Resilient Aerospace Stock To Buy

Summary

  • RTX Corporation stock has shown resilience, gaining 2.8% since February despite market turmoil, making it a stable long-term investment.
  • Global and US defense budgets are set to grow, benefiting RTX due to increased defense spending and reliance on U.S. defense contractors.
  • Commercial aerospace has a long-term growth trend, with RTX poised to benefit despite current challenges with Pratt & Whitney engines.
  • I am lifting RTX's price target from $145 to $149, supported by higher EBITDA expectations and additional liquidity, maintaining a buy rating.
Close up scene the jet engine parts in the light blue scene.

Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I have started adjusting price targets for many stocks. In the semiconductor industry, we see some pressure on earnings estimates. For aerospace stocks, there is also some pressure but less prominent.

For General Electric

