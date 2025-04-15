Midstream/MLP Dividends Steady As Markets Swing

Summary

  • Amid tariff headlines and extreme market volatility, midstream MLPs and corporations have been announcing their quarterly dividends. Companies are executing well in prioritizing returns to shareholders, primarily through dividends but also with buybacks.
  • Ten names in the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) have declared their 1Q25 dividends (paid in 2Q25), representing 38.8% of the index by weighting as of April 10. This includes five names that announced sequential increases.
  • While several companies have yet to announce their payouts, more growth is expected. A handful of midstream names, mostly MLPs, have been consistently growing their payouts each quarter.

Amid tariff headlines and extreme market volatility, midstream MLPs and corporations have been announcing their quarterly dividends. Companies are executing well in prioritizing returns to shareholders, primarily through dividends but also with buybacks.

Ten names

