Update On The GOAU ETF And Gold: Look For A Correction

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has underperformed gold since December 2020 due to its exposure to other precious metals.
  • Gold has experienced a parabolic rally, reaching over $3,200 per ounce, driven by global uncertainty and central banks' continued gold purchases.
  • Despite gold's bullish trend, historical patterns suggest a correction is likely, especially given conflicting signals from the dollar index and interest rates.
  • GOAU, which focuses on royalty-based gold mining companies, remains a strong investment, with buying opportunities arising during gold price corrections.
Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

I last wrote about the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) on Seeking Alpha on December 2, 2020. That day, nearby COMEX gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) were at the $1,826.80

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.94K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is long gold.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

