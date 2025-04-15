Boeing: Huge Month With Big Order Wins

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Boeing's stock has been volatile due to US-China trade tensions, but recent order inflows show strong demand and confidence in Boeing's products.
  • In March, Boeing secured 192 airplane orders worth nearly $22 billion, significantly higher than the previous year's figures, indicating robust market demand.
  • Boeing delivered 41 airplanes in March, maintaining a steady delivery rate, which suggests successful inventory reduction and increased production capabilities.
  • Despite positive order and delivery trends, trade policies and potential economic downturns pose risks to Boeing's recovery and production ramp-up.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Boeing 777X

Zhi Xiong Lee/iStock via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock has sold off in the trade turmoil of the past weeks. From the high of February, around $185 per share, the stock price dropped to $136. Since then, the stock price has recovered to the $160 level. So, the stock price has recovered, but that does not

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.35K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News