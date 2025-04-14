TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - IR, IMS IR

Halden Shane - CEO and Chairman

Nick Jennings - Interim CFO

E.J. Shane - COO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Felte - StoneX Wealth Management

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Nesbett from IMS Investor Relations. You may begin.

John Nesbett

Thank you for joining us today. On the call today is TOMI's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Halden Shane; E.J. Shane, TOMI's Chief Operating Officer; and Nick Jennings, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Shane will provide an overview of recent business highlights, financials, and future plans. E.J. and Nick will be available for the question and answers. A telephone replay of today's call will be available through Monday, April 28, 2025, details of which are included in the company's press release dated April 14th. A webcast replay also will be available at TOMI's website www.steramist.com. Please note that information contained within this presentation is relevant only to the day of which it was recorded, April 14th, 2025, and you are therefore advised a time sensitive of information may no longer be accurate at the time of any reply.

Certain written or oral statements made by management of TOMI may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated