Apple: Proceed With Caution
Summary
- I own Apple and, despite uncertainties, I'm holding but not buying more due to potential tariff impacts and market volatility.
- Saturday news brought enthusiasm to Apple's investors, but Trump doesn't intend to leave smartphones out of the tariffs (news update).
- Trump's dynamic and unpredictable trade policies, especially with China, could lead to significant stock market reactions, affecting Apple's future performance.
- Apple's fundamentals remain solid, with impressive profitability and steady revenue growth, but recent growth has been modest and may face further challenges.
- Given the risks and current valuation, Apple remains a "hold" for me.
