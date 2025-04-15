In a health insurance marketplace that has offered nothing but the stresses of unpredictable rates, rising costs and unprecedentedly high utilization, Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) has demonstrated incredible resilience. As other health insurers' earnings results plunged to cyclical lows in 2024, Elevance's
Elevance Health: A Hidden Gem Amongst Healthcare Turbulence
Summary
- Elevance Health's resilience in a volatile health insurance market is driven by its fee-based Commercial plans and preventive care initiatives.
- The company's focus on administrative services only plans shields it from rising medical costs, benefiting from its 27.2 million fee-based members.
- Elevance's Total Health, Total You program reduces costly inpatient admissions, enhancing client retention and allowing capital deployment for shareholder returns.
- Despite regulatory challenges in Medicare and Medicaid, Elevance's disciplined capital management and share buybacks position it for future growth and outsized investor returns.
