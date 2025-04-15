Is hyper growth still in vogue? Only a few months ago, the S&P 500 had been roaring to brand-new heights, fueled by optimism over hopes for President Trump’s pro-business policies, deregulation, and an extension of 2017 era tax cuts. Now, the narrative has shifted, with new
Rubrik: A Bigger Correction May Be On The Way (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Rubrik stand out as overvalued at ~10x forward revenue in an increasingly cautious market environment.
- I'm downgrading the stock to neutral, as expected revenue deceleration plus negative operating losses may continue to swing sentiment against Rubrik and extend recent corrections.
- Rubrik grew at a >40% y/y pace in Q4, but growth will slow in FY26.
- Macro headwinds are stacked on top of a sales incentive shift, which the company expects to push more deals into the second half of FY26.
