Jason Ditz
Summary

  • Royal Gold excels in gold streams and royalties, avoiding mining risks, with a 2024 revenue split of 41.2% streams and 58.8% royalties.
  • 2024 was highly profitable for Royal Gold, with revenue up 19%, operating cash flow up 27%, and net income up 39%.
  • Despite a high P/E ratio of 35.63, RGLD's unique business model justifies the premium, offering, I believe, inflation-proof revenue from gold, silver, and copper streams.
  • Rating is a buy due to strong financials and growth potential, but a cheaper entry point would be ideal given current all-time high prices.

Gold coins with hundred dollar bills

Anthony Bradshaw

"May you live in interesting times." It's an old phrase, though not actually an ancient Chinese curse as often attributed. I just thought that was a fun fact, what's less fun is that we are most assuredly living in interesting

I’m Jason Ditz and I have 20 years of experience in foreign policy research. My work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. I have been writing investment analysis, with a focus on deep-discount value plays, for over 25 years. I I got my start analyzing securities for a stock-picking contest on the now defunct StockJungle in college. After winning one of the top prizes for quarterly performance, I was hired to write a monthly article about micro-cap stocks, again with a value perspective. After StockJungle went belly-up, with its focus on momentum investing, I started to take a close interest in the contrarian investment philosophy of David Dreman. I began writing for Motley Fool and ultimately Seeking Alpha. My goal is to find underappreciated companies with a focus on returning value to investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RGLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

