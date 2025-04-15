Qudian (NYSE:QD), a provider of credit, logistics and other solutions in China, has dropped in recent weeks as the market came to grips with the realization that the U.S. and China appear to be heading towards a trade war due to a
Qudian: Balance Sheet Strength Gives The Income Statement Time To Improve
Summary
- Qudian has been badly affected by global trade tensions, but the charts suggest the stock could be at a good entry point.
- The income statement is weighed down by the need to get a new growth driver off the ground, which is facing heavy competition.
- The balance sheet gives QD a lot of leeway, and an argument can be made that the stock ought to trade higher because of it.
- The possibility of more headwind due to trade disputes remains, but long QD is worth taking into consideration, all things considered.
