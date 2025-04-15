EQT Corporation: Look To Safety As U.S. Energy Policy Realigns

Apr. 15, 2025 2:50 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) StockAR, RRC, EQT
NorEast Invest
2.25K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • EQT stands out as the largest U.S. natural gas producer, uniquely positioned to benefit from tariff exclusions and reshoring-driven demand.
  • It's $2/MMBtu breakeven and the 78% EBITDA margin shows a level of efficiency that peers like Antero and Range can't match.
  • With regulatory tailwinds and domestic supply chain incentives, EQT's scale and capital discipline are now strategic advantages.
  • The market hasn't fully priced in EQT's margin dominance or political insulation, offering an opportunity at current levels.

Global Cargo Shipping Concept

catscandotcom

Background

When looking at US-based natural gas companies it's hard to overlook EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). They have the largest production network in the US and have pursued an aggressive stock buyback plan, as well as strategic acquisitions of

This article was written by

NorEast Invest
2.25K Followers
I made this page because I enjoy learning about publicly listed companies and publishing my opinion. I sincerely hope you’re able to find useful information to meet your investing goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News