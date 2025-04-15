Satellogic: U.S. Domestication Is Bullish But Capitalizing On Constellation Is Key (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 15, 2025 3:40 AM ETSatellogic Inc. (SATL) StockSATL
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • I initially rated Satellogic a strong sell, but recent financial results and strategic moves prompt an upgrade to hold.
  • The US domestication and partnership with Maxar could significantly boost Satellogic’s growth and attract more investors.
  • Satellogic's current constellation can generate 10x current revenues, but achieving positive cash flow remains a challenge.
  • The stock is speculative; dilution risk exists, but long-term potential justifies a hold rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Earth view from space with Global Communication Network

Eoneren

In December, I covered Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) with a strong sell rating. That rating hasn’t been wrong since the stock lost 6% of its value. However, since then, the company has reported its full-year results, which could perhaps provide a more positive indication

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.35K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SATL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SATL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SATL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News