Amentum: Stock Down, Setup Improving, Growth Potential
Summary
- Recent defense spin-off Amentum Holdings, Inc. is a stable business with growing revenue and free cash flow trading at 8.5x forward earnings.
- DOGE worries and normal spin-off overhangs have weighed on the stock, as well as the recent broad market sell-off.
- Meanwhile, the Trump administration has revealed plans for a $1tr defense budget, and RemainCo Jacobs has completed its planned divestiture, removing some selling pressure.
- As spin-off overhangs dissipate, and the company reduces its debt, it should trade more in line with peers (~15x earnings).
- A 15x multiple on FY2026 earnings would result in a double in just over a year. I upgrade AMTM to a Strong Buy.
