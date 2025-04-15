The President’s numerous stop-and-go directives on tariffs appear to have set in motion global financial forces that are still running. Remember, foreigners buy 33% of our 36 trillion treasury debt, 27% of corporate debt and 17% of American stocks. What happens to these markets if foreign governments
Will The Plunging Dollar Lead To A Recession And Bear Market
Summary
- The recent decline in the dollar and surge in interest rates suggest foreigners are reducing their investments in American financial assets.
- Foreigners buy significant portions of U.S. treasury debt, corporate debt, and stocks; their reduced buying can destabilize markets and possibly trigger a crisis.
- The dollar's decline is due to decreased foreign investment in dollar assets, which disrupts trade balance and raises interest rates, potentially leading to central bank intervention.
- Due to the risk of a currency crisis, we recommend pausing stock purchases until this situation clarifies. It shouldn't take too long - weeks versus months.
