First Principles In The Face Of Uncertainty

Neuberger Berman
3.13K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • At the start of last week, the VIX Index of stock market volatility, a key indicator of investors’ uncertainty, hit levels unseen outside of the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Past episodes of economic fallout and market volatility were caused by the build-up of financial excesses or structural economic problems, or by massive and irreversible exogenous shocks. The current volatility is due to policy decisions that appear loosely anchored and liable to change rapidly.
  • Market volatility and significant drawdowns should not cause investors to abandon consistent investment strategy. Challenging conditions like these remind us to refocus on the first principles of long-term multi-asset investing.

Abstract Finance Technology Concept

koto_feja

By Jeff Blazek, CFA, & Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA

The current situation is unusually difficult to model, and that reinforces the first principles of investment: know your objectives, diversify and rebalance.

At the start of last week, the

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.13K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News