Summary

  • Embraer stock has surged around 65% over the past year, driven by strong global demand and favorable FX exposure, despite a recent 26% pullback from its peak.
  • Record 4Q24 results and a $6.8 billion Flexjet order reinforce Embraer’s growth trajectory, with guidance for 2025 pointing to continued momentum.
  • The company’s diversified segments - including defense and executive aviation - offer resilience against macro and tariff risks.
  • A base-case reverse DCF model suggests a 23% upside from current levels, with a significant margin of safety based on conservative assumptions.
  • Trading at 21x 2025E earnings, Embraer offers a compelling risk-reward profile, especially for long-term investors seeking exposure to global aviation.

Unlike the broader market trend in Brazilian equities in recent years, the Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has seen a strong appreciation in its share price, driven by a robust growth story coupled

As a researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research, I leverage my deep understanding of global markets to provide valuable and actionable insights. Previously, I contributed to TheStreet and currently write for platforms such as TipRanks and GuruFocus. At Seeking Alpha, my focus is on delivering in-depth analysis of foreign equities, particularly in emerging markets. My goal is to offer readers unique, hard-to-find insights and detailed coverage of equities often overlooked by US-centric market reports. By doing so, I aim to empower investors with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions in dynamic and complex markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ERJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

