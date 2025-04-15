Unlike the broader market trend in Brazilian equities in recent years, the Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has seen a strong appreciation in its share price, driven by a robust growth story coupled
Embraer: Growth Outlook Remains Bright Despite Near-Term Pullback
Summary
- Embraer stock has surged around 65% over the past year, driven by strong global demand and favorable FX exposure, despite a recent 26% pullback from its peak.
- Record 4Q24 results and a $6.8 billion Flexjet order reinforce Embraer’s growth trajectory, with guidance for 2025 pointing to continued momentum.
- The company’s diversified segments - including defense and executive aviation - offer resilience against macro and tariff risks.
- A base-case reverse DCF model suggests a 23% upside from current levels, with a significant margin of safety based on conservative assumptions.
- Trading at 21x 2025E earnings, Embraer offers a compelling risk-reward profile, especially for long-term investors seeking exposure to global aviation.
