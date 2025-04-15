Back in December, I covered the XRP (XRP-USD) token for Seeking Alpha and reiterated a 'hold.' I've covered XRP a few times for SA in the past and have always listed the coin
XRP Catalysts: Everything May Be Priced In Already
Summary
- XRP's recent outperformance is driven by the SEC dropping an appeal and high ETF application interest, signaling strong investment demand.
- Despite positive chain usage data, including record-high DAAs and transaction trends, XRP's market value appears inflated relative to its realized value.
- The MVRV ratio suggests XRP may be overvalued, with historical peaks indicating potential price tops, warranting caution.
- I reiterate a 'hold' rating on XRP, as current prices may reflect excessive optimism ahead of potential ETF approvals.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.