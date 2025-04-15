8 U.S. REITs Announce Dividend Increases In March

Apr. 15, 2025 5:15 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Markit
3.31K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Since 2000, annual returns of international equities have been better than those of the U.S. only nine times.
  • As concerns grow about the impact of tariffs on the economy and uncertainty looms, market participants appear to be reducing their weight in the U.S.
  • Amid geopolitical tensions and evolving trade policies, international equities from developed markets in 2025 have outperformed the U.S. YTD, as some market participants are turning their focus to other geographies.

Real estate investment trust REIT. Finacial concept 2022

Funtap

Eight publicly traded real estate investment trusts in the US announced increases to their regular dividends in March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Hotel REIT Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) declared the highest percentage increase in

This article was written by

Markit
3.31K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLDT--
Chatham Lodging Trust
CTRE--
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
IVT--
InvenTrust Properties Corp.
PPRQF--
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News