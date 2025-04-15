The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has been an excellent performer over the past year, with shares gaining 41%. Elevated interest rates and strong cost controls have led to solid results, which continued in Q1. Among the banking sector, BK is
Bank of New York Mellon: A Stagflation Winner At A Fair Valuation
Summary
- BNY Mellon has shown strong performance with shares up 41% over the past year, driven by elevated interest rates and robust cost controls.
- The bank's Q1 results were solid, with earnings of $1.58 per share and total revenue up 6%, highlighting its strong asset quality and liquidity.
- Despite economic uncertainty, BNY Mellon's low credit exposure and high-quality balance sheet make it a low-risk investment, offering a 6.5% capital return yield.
- Given its strengths and current valuation, I maintain a "hold" rating but recommend buying on dips to the low-$70s for potential upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.