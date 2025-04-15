Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) (previously known as Fleetcor Technologies) have delivered a total return of 3% since my initial Strong Buy recommendation, Fleetcor Technologies: 5 Reasons Why I Am Bullish, was published on January
Corpay: The Bull Case Remains Compelling
Summary
- Corpay, Inc. has delivered a 3% total return since my Strong Buy recommendation, underperforming the S&P 500's 9% return over the same period.
- The company has delivered solid performance driven by growth in its Corporate Payment segments.
- Macroeconomic uncertainty has weighed on the stock recently, but the company remains well positioned to deal with increased tariffs.
- CPAY stock continues to trade at a significant valuation discount to the broader market, despite having stronger medium-term growth prospects.
- I am re-iterating my Strong Buy rating on the stock.
