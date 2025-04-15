The office sector continues to face difficulties, but there is a distinct separation in performance between the amenity-rich premier office assets and the older, lower-quality buildings where few employees have returned to the office. Low valuations across the
U.S. Office Market Report: Office Valuations Remain Under Pressure
Summary
- The office sector continues to face difficulties, but there is a distinct separation in performance between the amenity-rich premier office assets and the older, lower-quality buildings where few employees have returned to the office.
- Supply dynamics should prove a favorable tailwind for the office market.
- Office property transaction volume increased year-over-year in 2024, but remained low overall, making price discoverability challenging for the sector.
- Premier office buildings, the highest-quality of buildings, continue to outperform the broader office market.
