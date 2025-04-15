Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Solomon Oshabaheebwa as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Genmab's Outlook Beyond Darzalex's Patent Cliff
Summary
- Genmab presents a long-term investment opportunity, but uncertainties around Darzalex's pending patent expiration warrant a cautious approach.
- The company’s robust late-stage pipeline could offset DARZALEX revenue loss with new product launches expected between 2027-2031.
- Genmab’s strong balance sheet with $2.9 billion in cash and no long-term debt provides financial flexibility for R&D and strategic acquisitions.
- The current valuation aligns with a conservative scenario where all new product launches fail suggesting limited downside risk but strong upside potential.
- If Phase 3 trials succeed, Genmab could see massive growth in revenue and potentially double or triple its market value, making it a low-risk, high-reward investment.
