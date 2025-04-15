Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The High-Value Stock Tracker as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium

I am Xiao Feng Mai, a Senior Analyst and Group Leader at CVC Capital with over five years of experience in private equity, fund management, and venture capital. My expertise lies at the intersection of quantitative analysis and value-driven investing, specializing in technology-driven sectors such as AI, industrial automation, and green energy infrastructure. Holding an MSc in Operations Research from the University of Edinburgh and a BSc in Automation from Guangdong Ocean University, I combine rigorous academic training with hands-on execution to identify high-growth opportunities while mitigating risks. Investing Background & Sector Focus My career began at CVC Capital, I lead cross-functional teams in evaluating 100+ funds and executing 30+ private equity projects, including direct investments in AI startups and renewable energy ventures. My sector focus includes: Emerging Technologies，Sustainable Infrastructure，Industrial Automation. Writing Topics & Investing Approach On Seeking Alpha, I will publish research on: Valuation Deep Dives: Case studies on undervalued tech firms using DCF and scenario analysis. Private Equity Trends: GP/LP dynamics, secondary market liquidity, and fund performance benchmarks. Policy-Driven Opportunities: Impact of regulatory shifts (e.g., China’s 14th Five-Year Plan) on sectors like semiconductors and clean energy. Quantitative Strategies: Factor-based models for Asian equities, backtested with Python and R. My investing approach merges fundamental analysis (e.g., cash flow stability, competitive moats) with operational due diligence, prioritizing management quality and scalability. Track Record Responsible for over 30 investment projects (PE/VC), guiding CVC Capital's allocation of over $500 million, with DPI and TPVI consistently ranking in the top quarter. Established a profitable student apartment enterprise (with an annual profit of $200000) and honed operational risk management skills. Motivation for Writing on Seeking Alpha I aim to democratize institutional-grade analysis for retail investors, particularly in undercovered Asian markets. By translating complex financial models into actionable insights, I strive to bridge information gaps and foster informed decision-making. My articles will emphasize transparency—every thesis is backed by granular data, historical precedents, and stress-tested scenarios. Join me in exploring the nexus of innovation and value creation, where numbers tell the story and discipline drives returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.