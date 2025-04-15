Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The High-Value Stock Tracker as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium
EHang: Potential 30% Upside On Regulatory Edge And Scaling
Summary
- EHang leads the eVTOL market with first-mover regulatory certifications, securing a 2-3 year commercialization advantage over competitors.
- The company's Yunfu production base is scaling rapidly, targeting 500 deliveries in 2025, supporting significant revenue growth from hardware sales and services.
- EHang's transition to a "hardware + services" model is expected to boost gross margins above 65% by late 2025, driven by high-margin service revenue.
- Despite 239% delivery growth, EHang trades at 22% of Joby's price-to-sales ratio, indicating a 30% upside potential with a 20.17−21.09 target.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.