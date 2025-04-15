It is no surprise that security has been seen as a primary use case for generative AI — for recognizing and acting on significant findings in the mountains of detection telemetry that can overwhelm human analysis. The promise of AI at
AI For Security: Agentic AI Will Be A Focus For Security Operations In 2025
Summary
- Automation has already had an impact on security operations, through domains such as security orchestration, automation and response.
- Generative AI co-pilots and assistants have appeared as part of security operations technology platforms, looking to apply insight at scale to the daunting volume of threat data.
- The cybersecurity market segment of security orchestration, automation and response has gained prominence alongside other disruptive trends in SecOps.
